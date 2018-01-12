Kohli opens up on Rahane selection, opening combination for Centurion Test

Scorecard: India vs South Africa, 2nd Test | Full Schedule | Complete Coverage

Centurion: Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Friday said the batsmen must not get surprised by the challenges offered by the bouncy wickets during the South African tour.

Kohli also said that reading bounce will be the key factor during the Proteas tour.

"We must not get surprised by the bounce here. We have to maintain composure when you get sudden change of bounce, which you experience in South Africa, Kohli told reporters here.

"Here the bounce can be steep from length also. You need to mentally tune yourself to these things and accept that it is going to be a major part of batting in South Africa," he added.

The Delhi batsmen also slammed the critics regarding their view on the selection of Ajinkya Rahane.

Before the start of the first Test in Cape Town, cricket experts were asking about Ajinkya Rahane's exclusion from the playing XI. But after India lost the first game, now many of those wanted Rahane in the playing eleven.

"It's funny how things change in a matter of weeks, or just about five days. Before the first Test no one thought that he should be in the eleven and now suddenly people are looking at the other option," Kohli said.

Praising the Mumbai batsman, Kohli said: ""He (Rahane) is a quality player. He has done well in South Africa, in all conditions actually away from home. He is probably been our most consistent and solid player away from home."

The skipper also hinted that the team might witness a few changes from the first Test.

"As far as the opening combination goes, we will decide today at the end of practice what is it that we are going to go within this game. We might do something different also but there is definitely no need to panic," he said.

Commenting on the pitch, Kohli said: "It looks likely a really lively pitch. It is exactly what we expected it to be and we actually wanted it to be that way so that both teams are into the contest provided they play some good cricket. This pitch will again test us to play our best cricket and that is something that we are looking forward to do."

Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device