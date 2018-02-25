Kohli presented with ICC Test Championship mace

Cape Town: The International Cricket Council (ICC) presented the ICC Test championship mace to India captain Virat Kohli in the Newlands Stadium here at the conclusion of the South Africa tour on Saturday.

On behalf of the ICC, Cricket Hall of Famers Sunil Gavaskar of India and Graeme Pollock of South Africa made the presentation immediately after the awards ceremony for the T20I series.

India have ensured the number one spot on the ICC Test team rankings and a prize of $1 million after their victory in the Johannesburg Test against South Africa last month ensured that no team can move ahead of them in the rankings at the April 3 cut-off date.

"It's truly a great feeling to hold the ICC Test Championship mace again, which is an acknowledgement of our success in the truest format of the game.





"We're proud of the way we have performed in Test matches over the past couple of years and our performances have reflected in the rankings. The quality of a side is judged in the way players step up when needed, and that is what our boys have done time and again.





"It is heartening to be at the top of the Test rankings in an era when it’s challenging to do consistently well across formats. But that is something that we have managed fairly well and something that I’d like my team to continue doing with their hard work and determination," Kohli said.





"I'd like to thank all players who have been part of our squads during this period and also the support staff for contributing to our success and for helping out in different aspects of the game. I’d also like to thank all our fans for supporting us across the globe," he added.

The mace is a symbol of excellence and a recognition of the side's outstanding performance in the purest format of the game.

The 63-run win at the Wanderers ensured that South Africa cannot move ahead of India in the ICC Test Team Rankings by the April 3 cut-off date.

The mace was produced by the then British Crown Jeweller, Asprey & Garrard, in 2001, which was commissioned to make a distinctive prize designed to stand out from other cricket trophies.

The mace automatically passes from one team to another as results confirm a change of leadership in the ICC Test Team Rankings table.