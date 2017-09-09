Kohli reveals secret of improving performance

New Delhi: India skipper Virat Kohli on Friday revealed the secret of how he raises the bar every time he steps on the cricket field.

Kohli recently played a brilliant innings of 82 runs off 54 balls in the one-off Twenty-20 match against Sri Lanka and also scored handsomely in the One-Day International (ODI) series after failing in the initial matches.

"We limit ourselves even before we try. Most of the people stopped at 70 per cent, so we need to push until it's done and that is what I feel because I hardly have eight or four years or 10 years maximum," Kohli said on the sidelines of the launch of RP-SG Indian sports honours.

"So, I really train hard in my cricket life because rest of the life I won't be playing sports. So, we need to make the most of the day. Small things matter to me. What I eat, how I train etc," he revealed. Kohli also said it is sports which helped him achieve his current status so he wants to see India become a complete sporting nation. "Growing up in India, I admit I did not have proper knowledge of any other sports. I did not know the rules of any other sport. When we go to other countries, they understand all the sports because they are keenly involved," Kohli said. "So, five to 10 years down the line it will be an honour for me to see India become a total sporting nation and dominate all the sports at the international platforms," he added.