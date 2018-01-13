Kohli should drop himself if he fails at Centurion: Sehwag

Former India opener Virender Sehwag lashed out at India skipper Virat Kohli for his team selection for the second Test.

Kohli came under a lot of criticism for dropping in-form Bhuvneshwar Kumar and instead drafted Ishant Sharma citing 'bounce' as the reason. However, Sehwag was not very kind to the skipper and said Kohli 'should drop himself'.

After losing the first Test by 72 runs, India made three changes to their playing XI with Ishant replacing Buvneshwar, KL Rahul coming in for Shikhar Dhawan and an injured Wriddhiman Saha making way for Parthiv Patel.

While one was a forced change, the other two, especially Bhuvneshwar's selection left everyone baffled. "Watching Virat Kohli excluding Shikhar Dhawan for just one Test failure, and Bhuvneshwar for no reason at all, Kohli should drop himself in the third Test if he fails to perform in Centurion," Sehwag told India TV. "Excluding Bhuvneshwar wasn't the right decision. Citing that Ishant might benefit with his height, Virat Kohli has hurt Bhuvneshwar Kumar's self-confidence. They could have played Ishant in place of any other bowler. Bhuvneshwar performed well in Cape Town and excluding him like this isn't justified," Sehwag added. After losing the first Test, India needs to win at Centurion as India's record of nine consecutive series victories is on the line. In the 12-Test long overseas schedule, Team India are already in a vulnerable position and a loss at Centurion will mean India lose the series.