Kohli to receive ICC Test Championship mace after Newlands T20I

Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be conferred with the ICC Test Championship mace after the conclusion of the third and final T20I against South Africa being played at the Newlands, Cape Town on Saturday.

The mace is a symbol of excellence and a recognition of the side's outstanding performance in the purest format of the game.

India have assured themselves the number one ICC Test Team Rankings and a prize of USD1 million after their victory in the Johannesburg Test against South Africa last month.

The 63-run win at the Wanderers ensured that South Africa cannot move ahead of India in the ICC Test Team Rankings by the April 3 cut-off date. The mace was produced by the then British Crown Jeweller, Asprey & Garrard, in 2001, which was commissioned to make a distinctive prize designed to stand out from other cricket trophies. The mace automatically passes from one team to another as results confirm a change of leadership in the ICC Test Team Rankings table.