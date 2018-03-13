Kohli will break Tendulkar's 100-ton record by 2025, predicts renowned astrologer

Narendra Bunde, India's renowned 'cricket astrologer' who had "foretold" last year that Mahendra Singh Dhoni, now 36, would be playing in the 2019 World Cup in England, at a time when many questioned his place in the limited overs game has come up with new predictions.

Bunde has said that skipper Virat Kohli will set a new benchmark in 2018, striking the biggest endorsement deal in Indian sports and international cricket, apart from breaking a plethora of records.

His predictions are as follows:

Kohli will win the T20 World Cup and the ODI World Cup for India. The 29-year-old will also break Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries by 2025. "All my past predictions had been correct. I can see Virat winning the T20 and ODI World Cup by 2025 and also break Sachin's record," news agency PTI quoted Bunde as saying. "Besides, he will also strike the biggest ever endorsement deal in cricket in 2018. You can somewhat compare this with Tendulkar's record signing with Mark Mascarenhas' Worldtel but the money involved will be obviously bigger today." Bunde also boasts of getting his predictions right about Tendulkar's comeback from tennis elbow injury, his Bharat Ratna honour, Sourav Ganguly's comeback, India's 2011 World Cup triumph. During the South Africa tour earlier this year, Bunde predicted overseas success for Kohli's Team India. India won a Test match to lose the 3-match series 2-1. But Kohli's boys roared back to win both the ODI and T20I series to return home with two trophies. "Kohli's Venus is very strong at the moment and that is why he will do well abroad. And I am very sure India will do really well in Australia." The men-in-blue will travel to England in the summer followed by a tour of Australia. Bunde, a jeweller before turning a 'cricket astrologer' in 2006 is quite popular among Indian cricketers. Ganguly, Murali Karthik, S Sreesanth, Zaheer Khan, Gautam Gambhir and Suresh Raina are a few Indian cricketers who had sought his guidance in the past. Apparently, even actress Preity Zinta had sought his guidance when her IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab was going through a torrid time. With Agency Inputs