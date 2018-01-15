Kohli's signals to Pandya: Stump mic conversation reveals it

Scorecard: India vs South Africa, 2nd Test | Full Schedule | Complete Coverage

Hardik Pandya had his skipper to thank after surviving a tricky spell from the South African bowlers on the second day of the ongoing Centurion Test.

Virat Kohli (85*) and Pandya (11*) were at the crease as the umpires called for the end of day's play with India still 152 runs at the Supersport Park in Centurion on Sunday. Indian batsmen, barring Kohli struggled against the moving ball. Kohli, however, seemed to have found way to counter the moving ball, into and away from his body.

After Rohit Sharma and Parthiv Patel fell in the final session to inward and outward movement, respectively Kohli hatched a plan.

Kohli, from the non striker's end, helped Pandya figure out which way the ball would move after pitching. Kohli would hold his bat in his left hand to signal an away going delivery. To help Pandya prepare for an incoming ball, Kohli would hold the bat in his right hand. Kohli then changed the mode of communication by using his feet to signal to Pandya. Stretching out his left for for an outswinger and right one for an inswinger.

During the 60th over, the stump mic picked up a rather interesting conversation between the two about Philander's bowling offered some clarity as to what was happening.

"Yahan pe change kiya (He changed it here)," Kohli said after playing a defensive stroke off the pacer's third ball. "Andar ke liye leke hi bhaagaa tha woh (He ran in with the one that would originally come in), said Pandya.

"Jo leke niklega agar change karega toh uska opposite hai (The side of the ball he runs in with, if he changes, it will go the opposite way)," said Kohli offering some insights.

Pandya inquired whether his captain needed help, "Main bataaun aapko? (Should I tell you on spotting?)".

"Nahin nahin, mujhe dikha, main bataa raha hun (No, no.. I spotted it, I am just telling you)," Kohli said.

The skipper had a slip up when he had his bat in the left hand for the first ball of the 61st over. But Pandya stood his ground to the one from Morne Morkel that slid in and played it off his normal guard. The duo, in fact, got together after the ball to laugh about it.

