'Kolkata, Mumbai will look to regain the winning feeling'

As the league stage is coming to a close, the matches are getting tighter and tighter. There have been some heart-stopping finishes and some nail-biting ends as teams scramble to qualify and also finish in the top two. Even the Delhi Daredevils and Gujarat Lions who had no chance to qualify played a terrific match which was decided with one ball left. Then the next day Mumbai Indians almost overhauled the mountain of runs that the Kings XI had put up.

Kings XI have played fearless cricket over the last few games and so have given themselves a great chance to qualify. They and the Delhi Daredevils have contrived to lose matches they were coasting in and so now find themselves playing the kind of fearless desperate cricket that this format demands.

The defending champions Sunrisers too have lifted their game and they know that if they win their game against Gujarat Lions they qualify for the playoffs. The pitch at Green Park, Kanpur has been terrific with ball coming on to the bat quite nicely and the fast outfield gives value for your shots. The Hyderabad team will be once again looking for David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan to give them a good start. What they have not yet got right is their bowling options and this is where they will have to be clever particularly if they are defending a total. Moises Henriques has batted with vigour but his bowling doesn't have the same intensity and in fact has allowed the opposition batsmen to break free. In Kolkata, both teams will be looking to regain the winning feeling after having come close but missing out in recent games. How Mumbai tackle Sunil Narine with both bat and ball will be crucial. Gautam Gambhir may come back to open the batting along with the powerful Chris Lynn and hoping that Robin Uthappa, Manish Pandey and Yusuf Pathan will once again find their mojo. Mumbai have lost couple of close games and that can prey on the mind. That's why winning the last game will be in important. Not only will that restore confidence but more importantly make them top the table and finish number one.