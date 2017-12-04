Kotla Test: Lunch Day 3 - Matthews, Chandimal resist India`s charge

New Delhi: Sri Lanka got off to a cautious start, reaching 192/3 and trailing India by 344 runs at lunch on Day 3 of the third and final Test against India at the Ferozeshah Kotla here on Monday.

Resuming the day at 131/3, the overnight pairing of skipper Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews saw off the hazy first hour of play before settling down to fetch the tourists their first century partnership of the series.

At the break, Chandimal was batting on a 165-ball 52 even as Mathews neared his 8th Test ton, scoring an unbeaten 90 off 194 balls as the fourth wicket partnership flourished to 117 runs.

The Sri Lankans who complained of suffering from the Delhi pollution and came out wearing masks during India's first innings on Sunday, however looked at ease on the crease. Mathews, who remained unbeaten on 57 on the second day, smartly saw off the early morning blues from the pacers even as Chandimal played the perfect second fiddle to help the partnership mature. Just at the stroke of lunch, Chandimal got to his 16th Test fifty and the third successive in the series, by edging a Mohammed Shami delivery outside the off stump. Chandimal struck seven boundaries during his innings while the former Sri Lanka skipper's knock was laced with 11 boundaries and two sixes. Meanwhile, there was good news in store for the tourists as top order batsman Sadeera Samarawickrama has been given the green signal to take further part in the match after being cleared by a neurologist. The 22-year-old was hit on the helmet grill on the opening day while fielding at short leg. The India pace pairing of Ishant Sharma and Shami did bent their backs but failed to yield any returns on a track which still looked good for batting during the first session. The spin twins Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin also bowled a few overs before the break without any success. Brief Scores: India 536/7 dec. vs Sri Lanka 192/3 (Angelo Mathews 90 not out, Dinesh Chandimal 52 not out; Ravindra jadeja 1/40).