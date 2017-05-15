KP slams Stokes, Buttler for missing IPL Playoffs for Spain camp

Image Courtesy: IPL/BCCI

Kevin Pietersen on Monday slammed England players Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler for leaving the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the league stage.

Stokes, who was key to Rising Pune Supergiant qualifying for the Playoffs, has been recalled by ECB to attend a England's training camp in Spain ahead of the Champions Trophy in June.

"I think it’s pathetic. An absolute shambles. Stokes should be playing in the semi-final, and the final. The last week of the IPL is a huge occasion. Just speak to him, speak to Jos Buttler, they’ll talk about how much it has helped their development being out there. What are they going to Spain for? To field a couple of balls? He should be playing in the IPL," said KP quoted Sky Sports.

KP also tweeted the same earlier.

Absolutely PATHETIC that @benstokes38 & @josbuttler have to go drink a few beers in Spain instead of playing IPL finals! — KP (@KP24) May 14, 2017

"Cash is one thing, and I know in this country they like to talk cash, cash, cash with IPL, but for his development - have a look at the tweet that Buttler put out last night, how much he loved the experience - playing with those players, coached by Mahela Jayawardene," he added.

Stokes, who was the costliest buy at the IPL auction earlier this year, will now miss Supergiant's match against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1.

Having finished as the No.2 team at the end of the league stage, Pune, however, will have two chances to qualify for the final in Hyderabad. But, if they win the first qualifier, they will have the easy path to the final.

