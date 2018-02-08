Kuldeep, Chahal could be the X-factor in 2019 World Cup: Kohli

Cape Town: Virat Kohli has openly expressed his fondness for wrist spinners on numerous occasions, and after gaining an unbeatable 3-0 lead in the six-match ODI series against South Africa, the India skipper feels the duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav will prove to be "massive X-factor" in the 2019 ICC World Cup.

Continuing their dominance in the ongoing series, the spin twins picked four wickets apiece on Wednesday to bundle South Africa out for a meagre 179 after Kohli's 34th ODI ton propelled the tourists to a massive 303/6 in the third ODI at Newlands here.

Chahal and Kuldeep have so far accounted for 21 wickets between them at an average of 9.05, in the three matches so far, prompting Kohli to admit that the duo are gradually making a strong case to feature in the five-day format.

"Those are things that are quite a bit away from now," Kohli said when asked of the Test chances of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, especially away from home.

"Look they are obviously making a very strong case for themselves, bowling in these conditions and making breakthroughs like we haven't seen before.

"It's outstanding to see two guys just totally spinning a web around the opposition. There doesn't seem to be a way out at all. It's unbelievable. Taking eight wickets today. Outstanding," the skipper told reporters after the 124-run win over the Proteas on Wednesday.

Kohli backed his wrist spinners saying the duo may get sometimes be belted for runs, but going by the way they bowl, both could turn out to be massive X-factor for the men-in-blue during the World Cup in England next year.

"I don't have words to explain this. Credit to them. Both have been working hard on their game. Both are very brave in terms of how they bowl and the kind of fields they want as well."

"They might get hit for 70-odd in the next game. But there is no problem in that because you know that if they bowl attacking lines then they will end up picking two-three wickets every game.

"In these conditions now and we are going to play the World Cup away from home, that I think is going to be the massive X-factor for us," the skipper added.