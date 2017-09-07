Kuldeep Yadav can't stop raving about inspirational leader Virat Kohli

India vs Sri Lanka - Complete Coverage | Full Schedule

India leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav was all praise for 'inspirational leader' Virat Kohli who he says provides tremendous support and freedom to bowlers.

India completed a tour sweep on Wednesday night after beating Sri Lanka in the one-off T20I by six wickets. The visitors had won the Test series 3-0 and the ODI series 5-0.

"Virat is a leader. He gives you everything you want on the field. When I am bowling, he comes to me and asks what field I want. That's what bowlers want to hear and he gives bowlers freedom," Yadav said.

"He has given me tremendous support through the Test series, the ODIs and now too. So I am very happy with this kind of team unity as well as the leader."

The 22-year-old from Kanpur said Kohli's dedication on field is infectious.

"He leads from the front with both the bat and even in fielding also. Wherever he is fielding, he gives it his all.

So it is a motivation in itself seeing him on the field, or whether he is training in the nets," he said.

"Looking at him, if we can improve our fielding even by one percent, that will be good. He talks to younger players about what he wants from them and what we need from the team," he added.

Yadav made the most of the chances he got on this tour. His breakthrough came when he featured in the third Test at Pallekele as a substitute for the suspended Ravindra Jadeja. After missing out the first three ODIs he was once again part of the Playing XI for the final few games.

"Till now it has been very challenging for me as well but I am very happy with my performance. I got the chance in the last Test match to perform well. In ODIs I played the last two matches and performed well. I think I did well in the T20 too," he said.

"As a player you have to perform in every game. It's a pressure game. Everyone has to contribute especially when the captain and coach decide to rotate players. I am very happy with the policy, and you have to give credit to captain and coach because the World Cup is coming so they wanted to try out everyone," said Yadav.

Kuldeep in partnership with fellow leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was among wickets in the final ODI as well as the one-off T20I. The duo shared five wickets between them in the T20 match.

"It was good bowling with him. If two leg spinners are playing then there is more opportunity to take wickets. In this match we took five wickets together," Yadav said.

"So if two leg spinners are playing more chances come to take wickets if you bowl in partnerships. And it is also difficult for the batting side to score runs."

India host Australia next in a limited overs series, followed by New Zealand.

"If you play three or four games like a series, it is good for the team. It is perhaps good for the opposition as well.

"We are looking forward to the next series and we know Australia is coming. We have three T20s against them as well as New Zealand. I am very happy that the BCCI has decided to increase number of T20 matches," signed off Yadav.

With Agency Inputs

Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device