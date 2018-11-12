Kuldeep Yadav makes big jump in T20 ranking

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been rewarded with big jump in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's T20I ranking for playing a Key role in his side's convincing victory over West Indies in the recently concluded limited-format series, which they won 3-0.

The 23-year-old has vaulted 14 places to attain a career-high 23rd position in the bowling table after scalping five wickets in two matches at an economy-rate of 5.6 against the Caribbean side.

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan remains the number-one ranked bowler. He leads Pakistan's Shadab Khan by 41 points, with England's Adil Rashid in the third position.

A number of bowlers have made notable upward movements, as well. These include Faheem Ashraf in seventh (up by nine places), Imad Wasim in eighth (up by two places), Bhuvneshwar Kumar in nineteenth (up by nine places), Jasprit Bumrah in twenty-first (up by five places), Carlos Brathwaite in twenty-ninth (up by four places), Tim Southee in thirty sixth (up by five places), Adam Milne in 40th (up by five places) and Hafeez in 59th (up by 20 places).

In the batting department, Pakistan's Mohammed Hafeez, who displayed some splendid performance against New Zealand in their recently-concluded three-match T20I series, also emerged as the major gainer on the points table.

With his series aggregate of 132 runs at the strike rate of 145, he leaped 16 places to 53rd spot in the batting chart.

Other batsmen to make notable improvements in the latest update include Indian opener Rohit Sharma in seventh (up by three places), Kane Williamson in twelfth (up by three places), Shikhar Dhawan in sixteenth (up by five places) and Ross Taylor in fifty-ninth (up by five places).

The batting table is headed by Pakistan's Babar Azam, who has gained 14 points following his series total of 126 runs, which has opened up the gap with Australia's second-ranked Aaron Finch to 19 points.

There is no change in the top-four of the all-rounders' list with Australia's Glenn Maxwell leading the field. Mohammad Nabi is second, followed by Shakib Al Hasan and JP Duminy.

In the T20I team rankings, number-one ranked Pakistan have collected two points and number-two ranked India have pocketed three points, moving to 138 and 127 points respectively, while fifth-ranked New Zealand and seventh-ranked West Indies have ended up on 112 and 102 points respectively after dropping four points apiece.

Meanwhile, Australia will be involved in all four remaining T20Is later this month. They will play South Africa in a one-off match in Carrara on November 17, before taking on India in a three-match series on November 21, 23, and 25.

If Australia win all four matches, then they will rise to the second position on 126 points. However, if they lose all four matches, then they will end up in the sixth position on 112 points.

Similarly, South Africa will gain three points if they win on November 17, while India will move to 129 points if they win all three matches against Australia.

India and Australia are slated to play a three-match T20 series against each other from November 21.