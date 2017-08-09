Kumble gets his dues post exit as India head coach

Former India coach Anil Kumble has been paid his dues of close to Rs 1 crore by the BCCI, the board stated.

The BCCI made the disclosure on its official website as part of a monthly exercise of publishing payments above Rs 25 lakh.

According to the details published on the website, Kumble was paid approximately Rs 48.75 lakh each as 'professional fees' for May and June.

The former India skipper had controversially quit as coach of the Indian team after India lost the Champions Trophy final to Pakistan.

Calling his partnership with captain Virat Kohli "untenable", Kumble quit the top post. Post Kumble's resignation, former Team India director, Ravi Shastri was called back to the national team as the new head coach till the 2019 World Cup. Shastri beat the likes of Virender Sehwag and Tom Moody for the high-profile job. India pacer Ishant Sharma, who is no more a regular in the Test squad, was also paid close to Rs 1 crore. The prize money of Rs 45 lakh each too was released to the members of Indian women's cricket team, which finished runner-up to England in the ICC World Cup final. One-time benefit payment of Rs 35 lakh each was released to former India cricketers including Vivek Razdan, Sarandeep Singh, Salil Ankola, Reetinder Sodhi, Yograj Singh and Robin Singh.