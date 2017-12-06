Kusal Perera recalled, Dinesh Chandimal fails to make Lanka ODI squad

Wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Perera, who has not appeared in international cricket since an injury he sustained in the Champions Trophy, has been recalled in the 16-man Sri Lanka squad for the three-match ODI series against India, beginning on December 10 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium, Dharamsala.

Test skipper Dinesh Chandimal, who struck a blistering knock of 164 in Sri Lanka's first innings of the third and the final Test in New Delhi on Tuesday, has been left out of the ODI squad.

All-rounder Asela Gunaratne, who has recovered fully after undergoing thumb surgery in July, has been included in the national squad, fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep has also got a nod for the upcoming ODI series against India after being rested for the Test series. Meanwhile, Kusal Mendis, who was also rested for the ongoing three-match Test series against the Virat Kohli-led side, has been dropped. Last week, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had named all-rounder Thisara Perera as one-day captain in place of Upul Tharanga. Under Tharanga's watch, Lanka were whitewashed 5-0 at home by India and 5-0 away by Pakistan before the team was beaten 5-0 in South Africa as well. As a result, Thisara became the seventh player to captain Sri Lanka in 2017, following Mathews, Lasith Malinga, Rangana Herath, Dinesh Chandimal and Chamara Kapugedera who all have borne the responsibility in one format or the other. The Sri Lanka ODI squad is as follows: Thisara Perera (capt), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Chaturanga de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachith Pathirana, Kusal Perera