La Liga: Real Madrid stunned by Girona, fall nine behind

Girona stunned Real Madrid with two second-half goals that gave it a 2-1 victory, ending the Catalan team's 10-match winless streak in La Liga, at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Sunday.

Madrid captain and Spain center-back Sergio Ramos was booked twice during the match, once for handling the ball inside the penalty area and then for a reckless foul that saw him being sent off the pitch.

The win enabled Girona to climb to the 15th spot in the standings with 27 points, while Madrid dropped to third with 45 points, nine points behind leader Barcelona, and two behind second-placed Atletico, reports Efe news.

Ramos will now not play in Madrid's upcoming league match against Levante after having accumulated two yellow cards. It all started well for Madrid when Brazil midfielder Casemiro opened the scoring half-way through the first half. But then Uruguay striker Christian Stuani and Spanish midfielder Cristian Portugues Manzanera secured Girona's win with two goals in the 65th and 75th minute, respectively. This was Girona's first La Liga win in 84 days. Catalan team last tested victory on November 25 when it defeated host Espanyol 3-1 in a match corresponding to matchday 13. Since then, Girona has lost six times in La Liga and drawn four times.