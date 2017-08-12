Lalit Modi quits cricket administration

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner Lalit Modi on Saturday resigned as the president of the Nagaur District Cricket Association with immediate effect, paving the way for the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) to get back into the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s fold.

The former Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) chief wrote in a letter addressed to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and RCA: "I feel that the time is now ripe to pass on the baton to the next generation. Thus, today I want to bid goodbye to cricket administration for now."

"I would like to thank each and every one of you for your support over the years and more important your support to fulfil my dream," he said.

Due to the presence of Modi, banned for life by the Indian cricket board for alleged corruption and misuse of power, the RCA was banned. The BCCI also stopped funding and didn't allow the Jaipur-based Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals to play their home ties at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in the Pink City.

Lalit Modi's son Ruchir had competed in the RCA elections in June this year but lost to Congress leader C.P. Joshi.

"As I hand over the baton, I want to thank everyone in my team over the past two decades at Rajasthan and the BCCI. We had some great times sculpting and putting together the future of Indian cricket. Now that the future is here let's hope BCCI and RCA set higher goals," he wrote.

"But for Rajasthan to aim higher, we need funds from the BCCI which is our rightful share. I have done my part for the betterment of Rajasthan cricket, and now it is your turn to honour your part of the promise! I repose my faith in you and the BCCI to do the right thing!

"I would, therefore, request you to release the funds due to RCA as soon as possible. I believe it was blocked precisely because of my presence. With my exit from all forms of cricket, at all levels, for ever, I think RCA deserves to reclaim their share and presence on the Indian cricket map."

It was Lait Modi, who, on the back of India's T20 World Cup win in 2007, launched a franchise-based T20 league involving domestic and foreign players. Modi called the BCCI to bring innovations to further boost the IPL brand.

"Today India is at the pinnacle of the world cricketing economy thanks mainly to the efforts put in by all of us. Special mention here for one Sharad Pawar -- who shared the vision and encouraged me in our quest to launch and run one of the world's most viable cricket products of all time -- The Indian Premier League," Modi said.

"In 2010 it was valued at $11 billion and today the value of IPL has fallen to $4 billion due to lack of innovation. That has still increased the value of cricket in India by nearly eight times. Columbia and Stanford University have done case studies on how I built the league and sustained it."

