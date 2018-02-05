Life ban on Sreesanth: SC issues notice to BCCI

The Supreme Court on Monday sought reply from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over former Indian pacer S. Sreesanth's appeal against his life ban in connection with the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL) spot-fixing scandal.

The Supreme Court has given a four-week deadline to BCCI to file their reply in response to the petition filed by Sreesanth.

Last week, Sreesanth had moved to the Supreme Court challenging the Kerala High Court's order in October wherein the fast bowler was asked to stay away from all cricket activity conducted by the BCCI.

Sreesanth was slapped with a life ban by the BCCI for his alleged role in spot-fixing while playing for Rajasthan Royals during the IPL in 2013. A single-judge bench of the Kerala High Court had earlier passed an order that the bowler's life-ban be lifted but a division bench of the Kerala High Court upheld the life time ban imposed by the BCCI on Sreesanth. Allowing the appeal filed by the BCCI, the division bench headed by Chief Justice held that there is no violation of natural justice against the cricketer and quashed the single bench order in Sreesanth's favour.