Live Cricket Score: India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 1 - India all out 187

Despite fifties from Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli, India folded out for 187 on Day one of the third Test at Wanderers.

It's way short of what India would have liked but given how the pitch has played, and given the number of fast bowlers they have fielded, bowling in the closing minutes of the first day might be a boon in disguise.

India's innings was all about Pujara's ridiculously good grit and Kohli's passionate statement of intent. Both were lucky, Kohli more so, but you need to be on tough pitches. And beyond that, it was the same old story of poor shot selections undoing everything that one partnership promised to achieve for India.