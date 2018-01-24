Live Cricket Score: India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 1 - Kohli departs for 54

Lungi Ngidi to Kohli, out Caught by de Villiers!! Lungi Ngidi gets Kohli. His mom and dad are all smiles. Poor batting from Kohli though. He has chanced his luck once too often in this innings and this time AB won't drop him at third slip. Congrats to Ngidi's parents at the Bull Ring.



Was a driveable ball, but it was outside off, Kohli went hard and edged it, again it looked like AB didn't pick it, went reverse-cup as the ball came near his tummy. Holds on and tumbles backwards. His mates swarm him and he opens his eyes fully to express that he almost lost it.





A wicket just at the right time for South Africa and the impressive Ngidi gets Kohli out.



Kohli c de Villiers b Lungi Ngidi 54(106) A wicket just at the right time for South Africa and the impressive Ngidi gets Kohli out.