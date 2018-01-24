  1. Sify.com
  4. Live Cricket Score:India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 1 - Kohli dropped on 11!

Last Updated: Wed, Jan 24, 2018 15:38 hrs
virat kohli dropped on 11

20.1 ov Rabada to Kohli, no run, oh! My! Rabada is livid. Philander very slow to get across and drops a sitter at mid-off. The Proteas can't believe it. The short ball and Kohli is miles late on that, beaten for sheer pace and straight off the toe end, lobs to mid-off where Philander completely misjudges the flight and it falls to ground. Not sure whether he got a hand on it in the end. A real clanger!

