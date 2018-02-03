Live Cricket Scores: Australia elect to bat first in U-19 World Cup final against India

Image Courtesy: ICC

Mount Maunganui (New Zealand): Australia skipper Jason Sangha won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup here at the Bay Oval on Saturday.

Both teams remained unchanged from the last game. In a group stage encounter, India thrashed the Aussies by 100 runs earlier in the competition.

Teams: India U-19: Prithvi Shaw (captain), Manjot Kalra, Shubman Gill, Harvik Desai(wk), Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, Anukul Roy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh, Ishan Porel Australia U-19: Jack Edwards, Max Bryant, Jason Sangha(captain), Jonathan Merlo, Param Uppal, Nathan McSweeney, Will Sutherland, Baxter J Holt(wk), Zak Evans, Ryan Hadley, Lloyd Pope