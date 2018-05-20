Live Cricket Scores: Chennai bowl as Punjab need to win by at least 53 runs

Image Courtesy: IPL/BCCI

Pune: Chennai Super Kings' skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to field against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the last league game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Sunday.

The visitors have made couple of changes in their playing XI as Yuvraj Singh and Marcus Stoinis have been replaced by David Miller and Karun Nair.

On the other hand, Chennai made one change as Faf du Plessis in for Shane Watson.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (Captain/Wicket-keeper), Sam Billings, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (Wicket-keeper), Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, David Miller, Karun Nair, Manoj Tiwary, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma, Ankit Rajpoot

