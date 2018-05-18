Live Cricket Scores: Chennai put Delhi in to bat in dead rubber

Image Courtesy: IPL/BCCI

New Delhi: Aiming for the top spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table, Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to field against Delhi Daredevils at the Ferozshah Kotla here on Friday.

Already out of contention for the play-offs, Delhi made two changes by bringing back Glenn Maxwell and Avesh Khan in place of Jason Roy and Junior Dala.

Chennai, on the other hand, made just one change by including pacer Lungi Ngidi in place of David Willey.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Sam Billings, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain/WK), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi

Delhi Daredevils: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Harshal Patel, Amit Mishra,Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult.

