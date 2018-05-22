Live Cricket Scores: CSK bag 3 wickets in Powerplay against Sunrisers

Image Courtesy: IPL/BCCI
Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to field against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first qualifier match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Tuesday.
Chennai made only one change to their squad. Shane Watson came in for Sam Billings. Hyderabad, on the other hand, are playing with the same squad.
Teams:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreevats Goswami(w), Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.
Chennai Super Kings: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi.
