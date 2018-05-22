  1. Sify.com
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Live Cricket Scores: CSK bag 3 wickets in Powerplay against Sunrisers

Live Cricket Scores: CSK bag 3 wickets in Powerplay against Sunrisers

Last Updated: Tue, May 22, 2018 19:45 hrs
IPL playoffs CSK vs SRH

Image Courtesy: IPL/BCCI

Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to field against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first qualifier match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Tuesday.

Live Today's Match Scores: SRH vs CSK, Qualifier 1 | IPL Playoffs fixtures & Results | Final Standings | Full Coverage

Chennai made only one change to their squad. Shane Watson came in for Sam Billings. Hyderabad, on the other hand, are playing with the same squad.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreevats Goswami(w), Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi. 

Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device

More from Sify:


Latest Features

talking point on sify sports