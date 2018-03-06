Live Cricket Scores: Dhawan falls for 90 in Nidahas Trophy opener

17.6 ov Gunathilaka to Dhawan, out Caught by Perera!! The golden arm of Gunathilaka strikes. Dhawan misses out on a well-deserved ton by 10 runs. He is also the first Indian batsmen to be dismissed in the 90's in T20Is. Looked like a tired shot but he had to go for it. Tossed wide of off, Dhawan lowers his stance and flat-bats - albeit lack of power meant that it went straight to long-off. Perera pouches it reverse-cupped. Dhawan c Perera b Gunathilaka 90(49) [4s-6 6s-6]

