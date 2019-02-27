Live Cricket Scores: India asked to bat first against Aussies in Bengaluru T20I

Australia won the toss and asked India to bat first in the final T20 international of the ongoing two-match series here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

Following the toss, Indian skipper Virat Kohli said, "For the last three years, this is probably the most similar to the old Bangalore wicket that I can remember. Looks like a lot of hard work has gone in to prepare and maintain the pitch. The pitch has been a bit of a spoiler over the last couple of years, but it looks like it's back."

Talking about the team combinations, Kohli informed that Shikhar Dhawan, Vijay Shankar and Siddarth Kaul have replaced Rohit Sharma, Mayank Markande and Umesh Yadav for the final T20 match.

Australian captain Aaron Finch, on the other hand, kept the squad unchanged and expressed confidence that they would do well while chasing."Looks like a really good wicket, it generally is in Bangalore. We back ourselves to chase it down," Finch said.

India are trailing the two-match series 1-0 and will be hoping to level the scores by winning today's game.

Following are the playing XI of India and Australia for the match:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Siddarth Kaul

Australia: D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa.