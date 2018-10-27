Live cricket scores: India bowl first against Windies in Pune ODI

India have won the toss and opted to bowl first against the West Indies in the third One Day International (ODI) of the ongoing five-match series here at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday.

Following the toss Indian skipper, Virat Kohli said, "It was always the plan. We want the guys that are going to be part of the world cup to play together as much as possible. That's why announced the team for the first two ODIs."

Talking about the changes in the team, Kohli revealed, "We wanted Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) and (Jasprit) Bumrah back for the third. Kedar (Jadhav) just needed to prove his fitness. Umesh (Yadav) misses out. Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) misses out. Shami has been replaced. Bhuvi and Bumrah are back. Khaleel Ahmed gets a game."

West Indies captain Jason Holder, on the other hand, said that he wanted to bowl first, adding they have to put up a huge score again.

"(We) would have liked to bowl first as well. But having said that, it's an opportunity to utilise the sunlight and the freshness of the pitch to get a score (near 300) on board. India have a very good one-day side and we'll have to score big again," Holder said.

He added, "Fabian Allen makes his debut and we've left out Devendra Bishoo. He's very quick, exciting fielder and exciting with the bat as well."

In the ongoing five-match series, India is leading 1-0, with the second match ending in a thrilling tie.

At the time of filing this report, West Indies are 11 for 0 in 4 overs.

India playing XI - Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah.

West Indies playing XI - Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope (wk), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Obed McCoy.