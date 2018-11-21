  1. Sify.com
  4. Live Cricket Scores: India opt to field to kick off T20I series at Gabba

Last Updated: Wed, Nov 21, 2018 14:56 hrs
india vs australia

Brisbane: India won the toss and elected to field against Australia in the first Twenty20 International match here on Wednesday.

Scorecard: AUS vs IND, 1st T20IComplete Schedule | Full Coverage

India are playing with three pacers and two spinners.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed.

Australia: D'Arcy Short, Aaron Finch(c), Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ben McDermott, Alex Carey(w), Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Billy Stanlake.

