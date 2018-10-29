Live Cricket Scores: India to bat vs West Indies in 4th ODI

Mumbai: India won the toss and elected to bat against West Indies in the fourth One-Day International match at the Brabourne Stadium here on Monday.

India made two changes to their team. Skipper Virat Kohli brought back Ravindra Jadeja and Kedar Jadhav in place of leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Rishabh Pant.

The West Indies, on the other hand made only one change, bringing in Keemo Paul for Obed McCoy.

Teams:

West Indies: Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope (w), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Keemo Paul

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, K. Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah