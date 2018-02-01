Live Cricket Scores: India vs South Africa, 1st ODI - Chahal, Kuldeep strike!

Kuldeep Yadav to David Miller, out Caught by Virat Kohli!! Excellent catch diving forward at short cover. Credit to him for staying closer to the batsman, which was key to this dismissal. This was the normal leggie from Kuldeep Yadav, Miller pushed hard at it as he tried to drive, the ball hit him high on the bat and flew to hand. Miller wasn't sure if it was a clean catch, so the umpires converge and send the case upstairs reckoning it was out and the replay clearly showed Kohli pouched that safely. South Africa are in serious trouble - 134/5 now.

27.5 ov Miller c Kohli b Kuldeep Yadav 7(7) [4s-1]

Yuzvendra Chahal to Aiden Markram, out Caught by Hardik Pandya!! "Caaaatch," is the cry and we hear a loud "yeaaah" from one of the fielders as the camera lost the ball for a moment. Sounded like ViratKohli, who's just returned to the field. That was a very good grab from Pandya. Chahal went for a leg-side stumping as Markram jumped down the pitch, the batsman, despite being off balance because of the leg-side line from Chahal, went for a big shot and hit the flick shot in the air. Pandya moved to his left and took a sharp catch. That was hit very hard and he seems to have hurt his finger. Markram's misery against spin ends. Struggled to pick Kuldeep, was just starting to look a touch comfortable and he goes.

20.4 ov Markram c Hardik Pandya b Chahal 9(21)

