Live Cricket Scores: India vs South Africa, 1st T20I at Johannesburg

India finish with 203 - probably just about par on this ground. True pitch and short boundaries will keep South Africa in the game if they don't lose wickets up front. Rohit Sharma was off to a flier before debutant Junior Dala took revenge. The returning Suresh Raina slogged his way to a 7-ball 15. Virat Kohli promised and perished, but Shikhar Dhawan batted brilliantly. Hit some powerful shots and was key to India posting over 200. Kohli may not be happy with Manish Pandey's effort, 29 off 27 balls in a T20 game in good batting conditions, managed to hit just one six in his knock.

