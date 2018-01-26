Live Cricket Scores: India vs South Africa, 3rd Test - Vijay, Kohli strive to steady India

South Africa have squeezed the Indians in that hour with probing outstanding bowling. Just 18 runs in that hour and nothing given away. The tone was set by Philander when he got KL out, then Morkel produced a snorter to take out Che. There has hardly been a bad ball on offer and batting looks increasingly hard. One ball off Morkel shot through while the others are flying past the batsmen's faces. Hard grind for India. But they will need to see everyone of the quicks and get a score which they can defend later on.

Click here for ball-by-ball Commentary and Full Scorecard of India vs South Africa, 3rd Test

Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device