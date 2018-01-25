Live Cricket Scores: India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 2 - Bhuvi strikes early

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Dean Elgar, out Caught by Parthiv Patel!! Finally Bhuvneshwar gets the edge and Elgar is gone. A painstaking innings. Ends. Clever from Bhuvneshwar to get this on the stumps, generally it doesn't seam away when you do that, but since there's prodigious movement off the deck, this one does and Elgar in defending had no option but to nick that. Good diving low catch to his left by Parthiv Patel as well. He set him up very well and then got the nick after beating him so many times.

12.3 ov Elgar c Parthiv Patel b Bhuvneshwar 4(40)