Live Cricket Scores: Indian batsmen fall to a succession of false strokes

India won the toss at the Adelaide Oval and that is all they did right in the first session of the opening Test against Australia on Thursday. The surface offered good assistance to the seamers early on and credit should be given to the Aussie speedsters for hitting accurate lines and lengths. The attack led by Mitchell Starc kept asking difficult questions to the batsmen and succeeded in creating good pressure.

Live Cricket Scores: AUS vs IND, Adelaide Test | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage

Starc and Josh Hazlewood got into the act immediately and removed the Indian openers cheaply. Pat Cummins hunted down the big fish, Virat Kohli and then after offering a brief resistance, Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed. It's been a very indisciplined batting effort by India. All the four wickets went down due to loose shots attempted and they will be deeply disappointed at the moment.

Nathan Lyon has also got good purchase from the pitch as he kept it tidy and was unlucky not to get the wicket of Rahane when he was on 2.