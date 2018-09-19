Live Cricket Scores: Kedar stars as India restrict Pakistan to 162

Dubai: India produced a strong bowling performance to restrict Pakistan to 162 runs in their Group A clash of the Asia Cup cricket tournament here on Wednesday.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kedar Jadhav were the lynchpins of the Indian bowling with three wickets each.

Bhuvneshwar returned figures of 3/15 while Jadhav got 3/23.

For Pakistan, Babar Azam was the highest scorer with 47 runs.

Brief scores:

Pakistan: 162 in 43.1 overs (Babar Azam 47, Shoaib Malik 43; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 47, Kedar Jadhav 3/23) vs India.