Live Cricket Scores: Kuldeep strikes! Sunrisers lose big scouts Dhawan, Williamson

Image Courtesy: IPL/BCCI

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik won the toss and elected to field against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 2 at the Eden Gardens here on Friday.

Sunrisers, who lost to Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 1, ringed in three changes with Deepak Hooda, wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and Khaleel Ahmed coming in place of Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami and Sandeep Sharma.

KKR made one change, leaving out Javon Searles and bringing back young pacer Shivam Mavi. KKR beat Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator to make Qualifier 2.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson(Captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Wriddhiman Saha(WK), Carlos Brathwaite, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(Captain/WK), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi.

