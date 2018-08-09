Live cricket scores: Lord's Test - Toss delayed due to persistent drizzle

Persistent drizzle has delayed the start of play in the second Test between England and India at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London on Thursday.

India will look to get back on winning track and settle scores in the ongoing five-match series.

Live Today's Match Scores: ENG vs IND, 2nd Test | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage

The Virat Kohli-led side had earlier lost the opening Test by a narrow margin of 31 runs despite the skipper's brilliant batting display.

Chasing a target of 194 runs to win, India were bundled out for mere 162 runs. No Indian batsmen, apart from Kohli and Hardik Pandya, could play an impactful knock in the second innings.

Talking about the team combinations at a press conference ahead of the second Test, Kohli indicated that his team could field two spinners to capitalise on the pitch.

He had also hinted towards changes in the team's lineup in an attempt to plug the gap that was revealed during the Edgbaston Test.

England captain Joe Root, on the other hand, announced Ollie Pope has been called in the squad as a replacement for left-handed batsman Dawid Malan.

Having proved his abilities in the English conditions, it will be a huge challenge for the Indian skipper to lift the team up and guide them to victory.

On a related related note, following are the full Indian and England squads:

India: Virat Kohli (C), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Lokesh Rahul, Ishant Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Murali vijay, Umesh Yadav

England: Joe Root (C), Moen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler (WK), Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Jamie Porter, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes.