Live Cricket Scores: Rain stops play and Maxwell in Brisbane T20I

Last Updated: Wed, Nov 21, 2018 16:41 hrs
glenn maxwell

Brisbane: Rain halted a perfect start by Australia in the first Twenty20 International match against India here on Wednesday. Australia were 153/3 in 16.1 overs when the sky opened up.

Australia were going hammer and tongs in the last few overs when Glenn Maxwell (46) and Marcus Stoinis (31) were hitting their shots at will before the showers started.

For India, Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav scalped two wickets and pacer Khaleel Ahmed took one.



