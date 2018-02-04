Live Cricket Scores: South Africa fold for 118 after Chahal's maiden fifer

Yuzvendra Chahal to Chris Morris, out Caught by Bhuvneshwar Kumar!! South Africa have been bundled out for 118. A five-wicket haul for Yuzvendra Chahal and this is his best figures in ODIs. Can't blame Morris here. He had no other choice other than attacking. In the process, perishes. A flighted delivery, that was full in length. Morris slightly backed away to make room and wanted it to carve it over extra cover. The ball turned away and he ended up slogging straight into the bucket hands of Bhuvi at sweeper cover.

32.2 Ov Chris Morris c Bhuvneshwar b Chahal 14(10) [4s-1 6s-1]