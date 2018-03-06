Live Cricket Scores: Sri Lanka ask India to bat in T20I tri-series opener

Live Scorecard - India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I

Colombo: Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal won the toss and opted to field against India in the opening match of the Nidahas Trophy Twenty20 International (T20I) cricket tri-series here on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar makes his T20I debut for India, being captained by Rohit Sharma.

Teams: Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Kusal Perera (wicket-keeper), Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal