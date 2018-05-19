Live Cricket Scores: Sunrisers bat first against KKR

Image Courtesy: IPL/BCCI

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a crunch Indian Premier League (IPL) game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Saturday.

In a must-win tie for KKR, the purple brigade welcomed back fit-again leggie Piyush Chawla and dropped Shivam Mavi who leaked runs in buckets in their last game against Rajasthan Royals.

KKR won the game by six wickets while already qualified table-toppers SRH lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous encounter. SRH ringed in two changes, bringing in pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Carlos Brathwaite in place of Alex Hales and Basil Thampi. Teams: Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Javon Searles, Piyush Chawla, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Deepak Hooda, Shreevats Goswami(w), Carlos Brathwaite, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma. Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device