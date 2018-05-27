Live Cricket Scores: Sunrisers post 178/6 against CSK in IPL final

Image Courtesy: IPL/BCCI

Mumbai: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) posted 178/6 in 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

Skipper Kane Williamson top-scored for Hyderabad with a 36-ball 47 while Yusuf Pathan hit an unbeaten 25-ball 45 and Carlos Brathwaite smashed 21 off 11.

For Chennai, Lungi Ngidi, Karn Sharma, Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja all got a wicket each.

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 178/6 in 20 overs (Kane Williamson 47, Yusuf Pathan 45; Lungi Ngidi 1/26, Karn Sharma 1/25, Dwayne Bravo 1/46, R Jadeja 1/24).

