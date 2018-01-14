Live: India bowl out South Africa for 335

Scorecard: India vs South Africa, 2nd Test | Full Schedule | Complete Coverage

Centurion: India bowled out South Africa for 335 in their first innings before reaching 4/0 till lunch on the second day of the second cricket Test at the SuperSport Park here on Sunday.

Captain Faf du Plessis (63 ) registered his 17th fifty in Test cricket as South Africa added 66 runs to their overnight score of 269/6.

Du Plessis, who was unbeaten on 24 on Saturday, drove the hosts forward in the morning even though he didn't get convincing support from the other end. His juducious shot selection helped him negotiate the Indian bowlers.

Seamer Mohammed Shami removed overnight batsman Keshav Maharaj (18) early. He edged to wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel.

Kagiso Rabada (11) hooked a rising delivery from Ishant Sharma for a catch to Hardik Pandya who had to run forward from deep square leg. But South Africa had already reached 324/8 by this time thanks to du Plessis.

Du Plessis, later, missed the line of an Ishant delivery as the ball crashed his stumps to fall the ninth wicket of the hosts.

Morne Morkel swivelled one full-toss from off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to the hands of Murali Vijay at deep cover to bring an end to the first innings of South Africa.

Only one over of India's first innings was possible before the umpires called for the end of the first session.

Vijay (4 batting) and Lokesh Rahul (0 batting) were unbeaten for India.

Brief scores: South Africa first innings: 335 all out (Aiden Markram 94, Hashim Amla 82, Faf du Plessis 63; Ravichandran Ashwin 4/113, Ishant Sharma 3/46) vs India: 4/0 in first innings till lunch on Day 2.

