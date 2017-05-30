Live: India vs Bangladesh - Champions Trophy 2nd warm-up game

Image Courtesy: BCCI

As India look to finalise their playing XI for the Champions Trophy opener against Pakistan on June 4, the second and final warm-up game today against Bangladesh at The Oval will have Rohit Sharma back in his familiar opening position with an aim to get some quality batting practice.

After a convincing 45-run victory against New Zealand in a rain-curtailed opening warm-up match, skipper Virat Kohli will hope tha his batsmen get more game time than the 26 overs they got the other day.

Squads: Team India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Ajinkya Rahane. Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahaman, Mahmudullah Riyadh, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mashrafe Mortaza, Rubel Hossain, Mustafzur Rahaman, Taskin Ahmed, Mehedi Hassan, Mosaddek Hossain, Sunzamul Islam, Shafiul Islam. Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device