Live: India vs New Zealand - Champions Trophy first warm-up game

India take on New Zealand in their first practice game in their preparation for the Champions Trophy, starting June 1.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat first.

Team India: Dinesh Karthik, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Luke Ronchi (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Neil Broom, Corey Anderson, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Jeetan Patel, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult, Jimmy Neesham, Tom Latham, Ross Taylor, Mitchell McClenaghan

The BCCI on Saturday confirmed that all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who is presently down with viral fever, will miss the game against the Black Caps at The Oval.

"The BCCI Medical Team confirms that Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh who is presently down with viral fever is making steady progress," the BCCI said in a statement.

"There are no major health concerns and he is recuperating well, to the satisfaction of the medical team."

"He is advised rest and will miss India's first warm-up match against New Zealand at The Oval on May 28, 2017. The medical team will continue to monitor Yuvraj Singh's progress and hope for a speedy recovery," the statement added.

The Virat Kohli-led side will face Bangladesh in the second warm-up game on Tuesday.

After a hectic six weeks of Indian Premier League (IPL), the two warm-up games will help Team India get back into the 50-over groove.

Since the match doesn't have official status, all 15 members in the squad will get a chance to play.

India will begin its title defence against arch rival Pakistan on June 4 in Birmingham following matches against Sri Lanka and South Africa on June 8 and June 11 respectively.

