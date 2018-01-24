Live: India vs South Africa, 3rd Test - KL Rahul falls early

Vernon Philander to KL Rahul, out Caught by Quinton de Kock!! There is the first wicket! No surprises on who has provided the breakthrough. It had to be Philander, right? Gets this bang on in terms of length outside off, the nip backer and Rahul's feet go nowhere as he pushes tamely at it. Off the inside edge and brushes the back thigh before de Kock does the rest. Just the start SA were after.

3.1 ov Rahul c de Kock b Philander 0(7)

