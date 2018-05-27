Live IPL Scores: CSK opt to bowl against Sunrisers in final

Image Courtesy: IPL/BCCI

Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to field against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Sunday.

Chennai made only one change to their squad. Karn Sharma replaced injured Harbhajan Singh. Hyderabad made two changes, bringing in Sandeep Sharma and Shreevats Goswami for K. Khaleel Ahmed and Wriddhiman Saha. Teams: Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreevats Goswami(w), Kane Williamson(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.