Live: Kohli smashes 21st ton in Centurion Test

Scorecard: India vs South Africa, 2nd Test | Full Schedule | Complete Coverage

India skipper Virat Kohli notched up his 21st century in Test cricket on Day Three of the second match against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Monday.

The 29-year-old swashbuckling batsman achieved the feat off 146 balls with ten boundaries.

Kohli reached the three-figure mark in the 67th over when he worked first ball of Lungi Ngidi's 12th over towards mid-on.

This is Kohli's second hundred in South Africa. He had earlier scored 119 in Johannesburg in 2013.

With this century, the right-handed batsman became the second Indian captain after Sachin Tendulkar to score a Test hundred in South Africa.

Kohli resumed the day with an unbeaten 85 after India reached 183 for five at the close of Day Two in reply to South Africa's first-innings total of 335.

At the time of filing this report, the tourists were at 254 for the loss of six wickets, with Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin batting at 120 and 32, respectively.

Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device