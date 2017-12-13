Live: Lanka bowl as Washington debuts for India

Image Courtesy: BCCI

Mohali: Sri Lanka skipper Thisara Perera won the toss and elected to field in the second One-day International against India at the Punjab Cricket Association's I.S. Bindra Stadium here on Wednesday.

After the seven-wicket loss in the Dharamsala opener on Sunday, India made one change in their playing XI by handing a debut to teenaged all-rounder Washington Sundar in place of chinaman Kuldeep Yadav.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have gone with an unchanged side.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Asela Gunaratne, Thisara Perera (Captain), Sachith Pathirana, Suranga Lakmal, Akila Dananjaya, Nuwan Pradeep

